Scattering of Adiabatically Aligned Molecules by Non-resonant Optical Standing Waves

Baseball pitchers throw a variety of pitches, each of which has a slightly different trajectory. This is because each pitch type depends on the degree of interaction with the air flowing around the ball. A recent study, affiliated UNIST has unveiled that even small invisible molecules have different motion trajectories for each rotational state when interacting with the laser.

A research team, led by Professor Bum Suk Zhao in the School of Natural Science at UNIST has discovered that when the rotational quantum states of non-polar molecules change under the influence of laser fields (non-resonant laser fields), so does their motion trajectories. Like baseball pitching, the alignment degree of molecules varies according to the rotational quantum states, which brings significant changes to the trajectories of molecules.

Molecules rotate freely in each rotational quantum state when there is no laser field present. However, when those initially freely rotating molecules interact with a laser field, a change occurs. Thus, in the presence of a laser field, even a non-polar molecule experiences induced dipole moment, and such degree varies depending on the rotational quantum state. These molecules are aligned in a specific direction (the laser polarization direction) and at the same time, the translational motions (forward movement) of molecules change by interacting with the laser field.

Like this, the degree of polarity induced by an external electric field is known as, polarization rate. This is not only related to the alignment degree of molecules, but also the rotational quantum state. The alignment degree of molecules varies depending on the intensity of laser fields. However, in the interpretation of previously reported experimental results, the effect of rotational state–dependent molecular alignment in the scattering of molecules was neglected.