Science Cabin Residency Project: 14-Day Creative Quarantine Challenge

Another residency project, dedicated to blending art and science, has been conducted at the Science Cabin 215 of UNIST.
Held under the theme of ‘Artist Canvas: 14-day Quarantine,’ the 2020 Science Walden Science-Art Residency Project takes place for three months from September 14 to November 30, 2020. A total of four artists will be taking part in this year’s residency project and work towards the development of their own artistic style and voice.
The first residency project by Artist Darae Baek started on September 14 and proceeded until September 28, 2020. Artist Baek stayed at the Science Cabin for 14 days and carried out her art projects in an open studio format.
The 14-day residency project reflects the gravity of the international situation, arising from the COVID-19 outbreak. Artist Baek installed four mosquito nets inside the Science Cabin, and also used acrylic paint and charcoal for her artwork. These mosquito nets are tied to one another, while existing individually. Each net is covered with charcoal and acrylic paint, and thus the color perception changes constantly according to the ambient lighting.
This piece of artwork is meant to illustrate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and societies. While working on this project, Artist Baek attempted to paint the mosquito nets with acrylics and charcoal. Seeing the particles pass through the fine-mesh pores futilely has left her feeling empty inside. At the same time, she also felt the true beauty of it when the sun shines through them and makes it transparent.
Meanwhile, this year’s Science Walden Science-Art Residency, namely the 2020 Science and Arts Residence of Science Walden is being conducted in conjunction with the Artist Canvas Project where artists and viewers meet through video devices. The new project by the Science Walden Center allows writers and the public meet online. Anyone who wishes to appreciate a work of art can pay the fee via the Artist Canvas platform and meet the artists and their works through online videos. All fees paid at this time are passed on to the artists.
