Science Cabin Residency Project: 14-Day Creative Quarantine Challenge

Another residency project, dedicated to blending art and science, has been conducted at the Science Cabin 215 of UNIST.

Held under the theme of ‘Artist Canvas: 14-day Quarantine,’ the 2020 Science Walden Science-Art Residency Project takes place for three months from September 14 to November 30, 2020. A total of four artists will be taking part in this year’s residency project and work towards the development of their own artistic style and voice.

The first residency project by Artist Darae Baek started on September 14 and proceeded until September 28, 2020. Artist Baek stayed at the Science Cabin for 14 days and carried out her art projects in an open studio format.