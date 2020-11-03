Science Cabin Residency Project: Linking Emotion and Relationships

Another residency project, dedicated to blending art and science, started on October 12 and will proceed until October 26, 2020.

Nara Cho is the artist behind the threaded portraits, exhibited at the Science Cabin. Artist Cho also stayed at the Science Cabin for 14 days to carry out her art projects in an open studio format. Her studio can be found on the website of Artist Canvas (https://artistcanvas.net/).

The exhibited artworks, created by Artist Cho, are made with only threads. During her stay at Science Cabin, she produced her thread works, using needles as painbrush, threads as paint, and fabric as paper. Anomalisa is regarded as her masterpiece.

“I attempted to depict the invisible ties, like emotions and human relationships that bind us together, using threads,” says Artist Cho. “People who feel this profound and deep love for someone may also feel that they are connected deeply with others, as if the thread gets entangled, and I tried to express that through these works of art.” She adds, “From desire to weariness, depending on the color of thread used and the stitching speed, different types of emotions are represented.”