Science Cabin Residency Project: Linking Emotion and Relationships

Another residency project, dedicated to blending art and science, started on October 12 and will proceed until October 26, 2020.
Nara Cho is the artist behind the threaded portraits, exhibited at the Science Cabin. Artist Cho also stayed at the Science Cabin for 14 days to carry out her art projects in an open studio format. Her studio can be found on the website of Artist Canvas (https://artistcanvas.net/).
The exhibited artworks, created by Artist Cho, are made with only threads. During her stay at Science Cabin, she produced her thread works, using needles as painbrush, threads as paint, and fabric as paper. Anomalisa is regarded as her masterpiece.
“I attempted to depict the invisible ties, like emotions and human relationships that bind us together, using threads,” says Artist Cho. “People who feel this profound and deep love for someone may also feel that they are connected deeply with others, as if the thread gets entangled, and I tried to express that through these works of art.” She adds, “From desire to weariness, depending on the color of thread used and the stitching speed, different types of emotions are represented.”
Under the theme of ‘Everyday Canvas,’ Artist Cho recorded her works and everyday life, which resulted in roughly 340 hours worth of recordings. All the contents of her projects can be accessed via the Artist Canvas, which has been created by Science Walden to connect artists and the public.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, almost all museums were forced to close temporarily. And this has impacted the arts and cultural sectors, significantly,” says Artist Cho. “As virtual events become new norm under social distancing, I think it is the artist’s role to actively respond to this.”
Meanwhile, the 2020 Science-Arts Convergence Residency Project takes place for three months from September 14 to November 30, 2020. A total of four artists will be taking part in this year’s residency project and work towards the development of their own artistic style and voice. The project deals with the theme of ‘Artist Canvas: 14-day Quarantine,’ in which each artist stays at the Science Cabin for 14 days to carry out their art projects in an open studio format.
