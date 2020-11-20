Scientists Identify New Catalysts for More Efficient Water Splitting

A recent study, affiliated with UNIST has presented a new class of efficient catalysts, made from inexpensive carbon compounds and ruthenium (Ru). These novel catalysts are stable and display both efficient catalytic activity and improved electrochemical performances.

Published in the July 2020 issue of Nano Energy, this breakthrough has been jointly led by Professors Guntae Kim, Jong-Beom Baek, and Sang Kyu Kwak in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST. In their study, the research team has proposed Ru-based catalysts that exhibit excellent stability regardless of electrolyte pH levels during electrochemical reactions, such as water splitting.

Platinum(Pt)-based catalysts are often found to be less effective in alkaline electrolytes. The proposed catalysts not only work well under both acidic and alkaline conditions, but also in neutral solutions. And thus, it is expected to be applied to the previously reported Zn–CO2 system, which utilizes CO2 as a raw material to generate electrical energy and useable hydrogen fuel. The research team had previously developed this system based on the phenomenon that the ocean contains significantly larger amounts of CO2 dissolved in it. The system is in a neutral aqueous solution, saturated with CO2.

Pure water contains very few ions, and thus it does not conduct electricity. Therefore, adding acids or bases to water increases the concentrationof ions in the solution, thereby causing an electrochemical reaction to take place. Catalysts reduce the energy needed to make a chemical reaction take place. The decreased energy consumption that this causes increases the catalyst efficiency. However, in order to accelerate the commercial use of various electrochemical reactions, such as water electrolysis, there is a need for catalysts that exhibit high catalytic efficiency with high durability. Platinum (Pt) has been widely used in various industries due to its high electrocatalytic activity. Yet at the same time, it is also highly corrosive in alkaline media, thereby resulting in poor durability.