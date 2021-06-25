Seven DGIST Graduate Students Selected for '2021 Research Program for Cultivating Follow-up Generation of Science and Engineering'

□ Graduate school students of DGIST were selected for the Ph.D. Student Research Promotion Fund Category of the ‘2021 Research Program for Cultivating Follow-up Generation of Science and Engineering’ funded by the National Research Foundation of Korea.

□ A total of seven students were selected: Integrated Ph.D. students including Youngkyoung Ha in the Department of Emerging Materials Science and Jun-Seop Lee in the Department of Brain & Cognitive Sciences and Ph.D. students including Hewon Cho, Chanwon Park in the Department of Information and Communication Engineering, Hye ri Nam, Se-In Lee, and Jae Seung Lee in the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences. These students were selected based on their capabilities in various aspects, such as developing their research topics and planning the research. They are entitled to full-scale support to carry out their own researches for two years.

□ Among the selected students, Youngkyoung Ha (Integrated Ph.D. Course Student, Department of Emerging Materials Science) is engaged in research on transparent solar cells to overcome the limit of existing solar cells due to their dark color. Ha said, “I am planning to develop transparent solar cells based on the search of the next-generation materials and nano-structural design.”

□ Meanwhile, the ‘2021 Research Program for Cultivating Follow-up Generation of Science and Engineering,’ a research funding program by the National Research Foundation of Korea, started in 2019 to support creative and challenging research ideas related with Ph.D. researches of domestic graduate school students in Ph.D. programs (including graduates).