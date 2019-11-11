SGInnovate presents Deep Tech Summit Sessions at SFF x SWITCH 2019

Asia Research News brings you this content provided by our partner. If you are attending the event, please look out for our latest Asia Research News magazine.

As technology from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Robotics and Genetic Engineering evolves and reshapes society, will such breakthrough innovation create a rising tide that lifts all boats, regardless of geography, background or culture?

Join us at the Deep Tech Summit sessions at SFF X SWITCH 2019 as we explore the dynamics, ethics and economics of scientific progress and the lasting impact that Deep Tech will have on society and the human condition.

Some notable speakers include:

* Steve Leonard, Founding CEO of SGInnovate

* Jonathan Wong, Chief of Technology & Innovation, UNESCAP

* Dr Homer Pien, Chief Scientific Officer, Philips

* Robert Opp, Chief Digital Officer, UNDP

* Dr Nicholas Chapados, Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Element AI

* Maarten Camps, Secretary-General, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands

For more details on the sessions and the full agenda, please click here.

In conjunction with the Deep Tech Summit sessions at SFF x SWITCH 2019, SGInnovate has also curated a series of Deep Tech-focused events just for you!

Do join us if you are interested in uncovering innovative ideas to tackle global challenges and make lives better for all.

Singapore-Germany AI Evening: Towards an AI-First World

12 November 2019 | 5:30pm – 8:30pm

32 Carpenter Street, Singapore 059911

The Future of Medical Innovation

14 November 2019 | 4:00pm – 6:00pm

32 Carpenter Street, Singapore 059911

Acing Leadership Roles in Tech: An IEEE Women in Engineering Networking Night

14 November 2019 | 5:00pm – 7:00pm

BASH, Level 3, 79 Ayer Rajah Crescent, Singapore 139955 via Lift Lobby 3

See you at Deep Tech Summit 2019!

www.deeptechsummit.com

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.