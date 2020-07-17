SGInnovate Virtual Forum at EmTech Asia - 5th August

In collaboration with EmTech Asia, SGInnovate is holding a forum for clinicians and scientists residing in Singapore who are looking to commercialise their research in the fields of Human Health, Urban Sustainability and Supply Chain & Logistics.

The forum will be hosted on the EmTech Asia virtual event platform. If you are interested in attending, you will need to answer a few qualifying questions by Wednesday, 22 July. Selected participants will be notified by email.
Fill in the 1-min questionnaire below. Answers will be sent to SGInnovate.
ENTER THE SURVEY

 
From 05 Aug 2020
Until 05 Aug 2020
Add to Calendar
Virtual
Singapore
Website: 
EmTech Asia Conference
Final date to register: 
22 Jul 2020
News topics: 
Innovation
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Engineering & Technology
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships