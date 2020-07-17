SGInnovate Virtual Forum at EmTech Asia - 5th August
In collaboration with EmTech Asia, SGInnovate is holding a forum for clinicians and scientists residing in Singapore who are looking to commercialise their research in the fields of Human Health, Urban Sustainability and Supply Chain & Logistics.
The forum will be hosted on the EmTech Asia virtual event platform. If you are interested in attending, you will need to answer a few qualifying questions by Wednesday, 22 July. Selected participants will be notified by email.
Fill in the 1-min questionnaire below. Answers will be sent to SGInnovate.