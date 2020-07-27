Singapore Science Festival 2020: 25 July - 8 August 2020

ABOUT SSF2020

Jointly organised by the Agency for Science, Technology & Research (A*STAR) and the Science Centre Singapore, the Singapore Science Festival (SSF) is an annual event celebrating the role that science, engineering, technology and mathematics plays in shaping our lives and sculpting our future.

The theme of this year’s festival, Empowered by Science, is an invitation for budding scientists and curious minds to get curious, dream big and harness the power of science to discover the limitless possibilities they can achieve.

The first edition in two decades to go fully digital, Singapore Science Festival 2020: Empowered by Science is designed to take participants on a virtual journey to experience, engage and explore the power of science. From 25 July to 8 August, SSF 2020 offers over 30 interactive events and activities that you can access anytime, anywhere at sciencefest.edu.sg

For more information about the Singapore Science Festival 2020, additional activities and workshops, visit sciencefest.edu.sg