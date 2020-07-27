Singapore Science Festival 2020 Offers New and Immersive Experiences with a Fully Virtual Festival

25 July 2020, Singapore – The Singapore Science Festival (SSF) is back for its 20th year, marking a new milestone in its festival history with a fully digital experience. Jointly organised by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and Science Centre Singapore, the Singapore Science Festival is an annual event celebrating the role that Science, Engineering, Technology and Mathematics (STEM) plays in shaping our lives and moulding our future.

The theme of this year’s festival, Empowered by Science, is an invitation for young scientists and curious minds to get curious, dream big and harness the power of science to discover the limitless possibilities they can achieve. The first fully digital experience in two decades, Singapore Science Festival 2020: Empowered by Science is designed to take participants on a virtual journey to experience, engage and explore the power of science. From 25 July to 8 August, the virtual festival will offer over 30 interactive events and activities for you to engage in, accessible on both desktop and mobile at www.sciencefest.edu.sg.

“It has been two decades since we launched The Singapore Science Festival and I’m proud of the headway we’ve made in making STEM approachable to Singaporeans. The festival has always been about taking science beyond the classrooms and this year we call on participants to discover the limitless possibilities when empowered by science from the comfort of their homes. Defying physical restrictions due to Covid-19, technology and teamwork allow the spirit of curiosity and life-long learning to thrive beyond these constraints as we explore digital platforms to bring the festival to life. We are thrilled to bring this digital experience to you and hope that you will all be inspired to harness the power of science with the line-up of engaging and enriching activities at SSF2020,” said Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, Chief Executive, Science Centre Singapore.

“A*STAR is honoured to be a part of this 20-year journey with the Science Centre. The Singapore Science Festival, has created awareness of the great science taking place across A*STAR’s research institutions, institutes of higher learning and other innovation and enterprise organisations. The festival has always played a key role in nurturing the next generation of young talent and future leaders in the research industry. At a time when research has proven essential to understanding challenges like pandemics and environmental change, what better time to showcase the latest innovations that are creating a more sustainable future? Learning does not stop outside the classroom. We must continue to ensure that our youths are provided with opportunities to develop their aptitude and interests in science and technology,” said Professor Lisa Ng, Executive Director, A*STAR Graduate Academy (A*GA).

