Sleep tight, don’t let the sound bite

“Unwanted sounds are classified as noises,” Tagusari explained. “Basically, all sounds can be classified as a noise, especially if the noise has a bad impact on people’s lives, such as environmental noise. Aircraft noise, road traffic noise, and railway noise are classified as environmental noises.”

In daytime, at the general workplace, 60 to 70 decibels (dB) is considered the normal and tolerable sound range. In general, human ears are designed to perceive sounds two times louder if the sound level is increased by 10 dB. However, during nighttime when most people are sleeping, the tolerance level pertaining to noise decreases. Tagusari brought up the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe Report in 2018 which marked the nighttime environmental noise threshold at around 40 dB at the façade areas of buildings.

“Noise has the potential not only to damage hearing abilities, but also to cause wider health issues. It has been reported that the risk is higher when noises are heard during sleep. The WHO Regional Office for Europe Report also indicated that several chronic health problems, including heart failure and diabetes, could have been triggered from the long-term exposure to noise-induced sleep disturbance,” said Tagusari. “Sleep disturbance is more critical than most people might think.”

This issue, in fact, is not something of a novelty. Concerned researchers have reported several results. However, Tagusari deemed that most of the existing noise indexes/indices, which use the average sound level value, are not sufficient in measuring noise’s effect on sleep. He developed a new index for nighttime noise based on the data collected and analyzed in a 2014 study based on the sleeping patterns of 30 adult subjects in Kadena, Okinawa.

Located in Okinawa Prefecture, Kadena Air Base is an active base for the United States Air Force. There are more than 100,000 residents whose houses were exposed to aircraft noise. The night noise events around the base could measure up to 100 dB. The main source of the vexing noise in the study area is the flying aircrafts, though in the front area of the base, the noise is dominated by taxing aircraft noise. When the airplane’s engine is being left running for adjustments, it could produce 60dB noise lasting for several hours at dawn.