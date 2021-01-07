SNEC 15th (2021) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference

This forum covers all aspects of the photovoltaic industry, mainly focusing on the topics of PV Cells, PV Modules and Technique, PV System and Grid Connected Technology, Equipment and Manufacturing Automation, Policy and Markets, Industry Standards and Testing Certification, as well as Novel PV Concepts and Energy Storage Technology. The conference will continue the theme of "Energy Interconnection" smart energy aiming to promote the development of the industry and promote the overall development of photovoltaic technology and exchange and cooperation at home and abroad.

It is an opportunity that you cannot miss to stay up to date on the technology and market, present your results to the community and network with colleagues.

Submission Deadline：January 15, 2021

Notification of Results：February 26, 2021

Note for Authors:

Prospective authors are requested to submit a short abstract of 200-250 words online for consideration by the program committee by Jan. 15, 2021.The abstract must clearly describe the nature, scope, content, organization, key points and significance of the proposed presentation. Be sure that you provide the following information:

（1）Title of Presentation

（2）Speaker/Presenter's short biography of 50-100 words plus a portrait photo

（3）Full Contact Information

（4）Topic Category

Please also submit an extended abstract in Word Document (up to 2 pages, including figures and tables) at the designated section, for the abstract reviewers to better assess the technical content and quality of the abstract.

Presentations are to be original, non-commercial in that they focus on the technical merits of a design, a method, a structure, a material or a process rather than on the individual company’s product benefits or sales pitches. All abstracts will be evaluated on the strength of the abstract submitted, including content matter, market trend and relevance of the material.

Selected speakers will be notified in writing via email no later than Feb. 26, 2021.Speakers must register for the conference and will be asked to prepare and submit PowerPoint presentation slides in advance of the Conference.