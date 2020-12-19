SNEC2021: Call for Abstracts extended to 31 December 2020

This forum covers all aspects of the photovoltaic industry, mainly focusing on the topics of PV Cells, PV Modules and Technique, PV System and Grid Connected Technology, Equipment and Manufacturing Automation, Policy and Markets, Industry Standards and Testing Certification, as well as Novel PV Concepts and Energy Storage Technology. The conference will continue the theme of "Energy Interconnection" smart energy aiming to promote the development of the industry and promote the overall development of photovoltaic technology and exchange and cooperation at home and abroad.

It is an opportunity that you cannot miss to stay up to date on the technology and market, present your results to the community and network with colleagues.

Abstract Submission

Submission Deadline: December 31,2020

Notification of Results: February 26, 2021