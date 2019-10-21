Song-learning neurons identified in songbirds

Birdsong, like human speech, is a series of precisely timed movements learned by copying the vocalizations of other individuals, such as parents.

“The song system in birds shares a number of similarities with mammalian motor circuits,” says Kazuhiro Wada, the Hokkaido University neuroscientist who led the study.

In birds, the song learning process depends on specific brain regions called the motor cortical area and the basal ganglia – these regions are also found in the mammalian motor system and are important for learning and maintaining sequential movements. However, it is unknown what role the neural connections between these two regions play.

To investigate this, the researchers studied zebra finches, a type of songbird, and explored what happens when the neurons that connect the motor cortical area and the basal ganglia are disrupted. They injected a virus which expresses cytotoxic protein into the connecting neurons. The toxins only killed these connecting neurons, which are called corticobasal ganglia projection neurons.