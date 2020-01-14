Sparking change through research

SHIFTING MINDSETS

MIID is seeking to learn how decisions are made within households and local villages in Shan state, a region spanning seven ethnic groups and nine languages. The non-profit trains local community members to conduct formal research interviews and focus group discussions in their own communities and languages.

In addition to research methodology training, the community members requested more information to better understand gender equality concepts.

MIID partnered with another leading research group in Myanmar and a K4DM participant, Gender Equality Network (GEN), to provide gender awareness training. The trainings highlighted how assumptions about gender roles are built into cultural norms and how, while sometimes discrimination or imbalances can be obvious, many times they are more subtle.

Attitudes and mindsets are already beginning to shift.

“I used to see women are those who are lower than man. Now I know that both men and women are equal,” said one man from the Parami Development Network from the southern Shan region, after the training.

A woman from Mawk Kon Local Development Organization in eastern Shan shared how she learned gender norms are built into almost everything.

“I also realized that sometimes what I [say] can be considered as discrimination, although I did not really intend to do so,” she said.

Now, both women and men are analysing their own organisations for ways to improve gender equality and sharing what they’ve learned with their communities.

HIGHLIGHTING THE UNKNOWN

Other organisations working with IDRC’s K4DM initiative report similar experiences of raising awareness in the course of their research. For example, the Myanmar Institute of Gender Studies (MIGS) is surveying men and women about their budget preferences. When the researchers asked how local, state and national governments should allocate money for public services, such as education, healthcare and infrastructure, they found many respondents had no expectation that governments could spend on services traditionally handled by women, including childcare or eldercare.

Khin Ma Ma Myo, director of MIGS, explains that, along with collecting high quality data, they are raising awareness about how gender equality is not just a human rights issue, but can be prioritized throughout government sectors in the way funding is allocated.

In other cases, research is likely to help raise awareness about blind spots once results come out. Enlightened Myanmar Research Foundation (EMReF) is analysing how political parties recruit and nominate candidates, particularly women. Initial findings show the need for clear policies or programs to encourage more female candidates to run for office.

BUILDING A ROBUST RESEARCH CULTURE

Myanmar held its first openly contested elections since 1988 in November 2015. To support the transition to a robust democracy, IDRC’s K4DM initiative aims to emphasize evidence-based policies and boost women’s participation at all levels of policymaking.

Part of this effort is building research capacity within the country: providing people in Myanmar the skills and tools to conduct social science research. The five non-profit groups participating in K4DM are training others who help carry out the research. This also helps lead to stronger social science research, which relies on honest responses.

“When asking sensitive questions about gender equality in ethnic communities, there has to be trust,” says MIID’s Huntley. “Having local people do the research in their own language is important, both to respect community leaders and to generate quality data.”