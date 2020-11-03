Spatially High-resolved Monitoring and Risk Assessment of PAHs Level in Ulsan

Passive air samplers (PASs) are simple and cost-effective tools to collect and analyze gaseous pollutants, yet it has been difficult to trace particulate contaminants. The team compensated for the shortcomings of the existing PASs, using ‘gas/particle partitioning modesl’. According to the research team, this process is cost-effective and has the potential to increase the spatial resolution to scales of less than 0.1 km, i.e., buildings and intersections.

In this study, the city of Ulsan, South Korea’s largest industrial city, was selected as the study area for the passive air sampling of PAHs. In particular, PAHs were monitored at 20 sites in semi-rural, urban, and industrial areas of Ulsan for one year. Gaseous PAHs collected using polyurethane foam-based passive air samplers (PUF-PASs) and particulate PAHs predicted using gas/particle partitioning models were used to estimate the human health risks. Their results showed that the concentration of PAHs and human health risks were highest in industrial complexes and at the major roadsides of Ulsan.

Although the average human health risk was below the standard, suggested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, continuous monitoring would be necessary as it may exceed the standard rates, particularly in areas exposed to high concentrations of hazardous substances, such as industrial complexes.

“This study suggests that human health risks can be cost-effectively mapped on a local scale using passive air sampling,” says Professor Choi. “In particular, for those who live in places with way more air pollution could be more vulnerable, the effects of pollution on health of residents can be even effectively evaluated.” He adds, “With the use of ‘monitoring-modeling’ convergence technology, we hope to trace the causes and sources of toxic organic substances, other than PAHs.”

The findings of this research have been published in the online version of Journal of Hazardous Materials and will be published on July 5, 2020. This study has been supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF).

