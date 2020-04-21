Springer Nature’s research sharing initiative SharedIt expanded to include conference proceedings

Heidelberg | London, 04 February 2020

Springer Nature continues its commitment to opening up research and enabling the advancement of discovery with the rollout of the SharedIt initiative to proceedings books. Following a successful pilot in 2018, SharedIt is now extended to enable the exchange/share of links on individual papers in all conference proceedings, including the Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS) and the IFIP Advances in Information and Communication Technology (IFIP-AICT) series as of January 2020.

SharedIt is a unique service from Springer Nature which gives authors and readers the ability to easily share research with colleagues and general audiences. Links are created to read-only versions of the article, which can then be shared via email, posted on social media platforms, scholarly collaboration networks, author websites, and in institutional repositories. In 2018, over 7 million of these sharable links from peer-reviewed articles were distributed throughout the globe.

“We are happy to offer all Springer Nature conference proceedings authors the opportunity to share the final published version of their paper via SharedIt. Conference proceedings publish primary research results and play an important role in the fields of computer science and electrical engineering. Now SharedIt allows the authors to share such results irrespective of whether they have been published in journals or conference proceedings”, says Aliaksandr Birukou, Editorial Director at Springer Nature.

Springer Nature is a leader in publishing conference proceedings, with over 1200 titles available per year. SharedIt now also includes one of the publisher’s most distinguished series, the Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS), with more than 600 LNCS books and approximately 20,000 articles published per year. The series has published far more than 10,000 volumes. It is committed to the publication of original research results within the field of Computer Science as well as its various applications.