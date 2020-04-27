Springer Nature agrees its first transformative agreement within Asia

New transformative read and publish deal agreed with Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India

London | Berlin, 03 April 2020

Springer Nature has today agreed its first transformative read and publish deal within Asia, with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education in India.

Under the terms of the arrangement researchers affiliated with the Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and The T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) will all benefit from the ability to publish open access (OA) in Springer Nature’s portfolio of over 2,200 hybrid journals including the ADIS, AJ and Palgrave imprints. This deal also enables researches at the affiliated institutions to access all published research on SpringerLink. The agreement is currently in place until December 2022.

Speaking of the deal Asdaa Kotani, Vice President Institutional Sales, Springer Nature commented:

“This agreement is a very exciting one for us as it is the first for Springer Nature within Asia. As the largest publisher of primary OA research, we are very proud to be working with organisations across the globe to further support the drive towards open science on both a local and national level. Transformative deals such as this one, are one key step in supporting local regions by enabling their researchers to publish OA, and by providing an example for other regions. We very much look forward to working with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education on this goal.”

This agreement acts as a regional deal for Manipal and compliments Springer Nature’s now 11 national transformative agreements. More information on Springer Nature’s other transformative deals can be found here.