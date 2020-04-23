Springer Nature makes key textbooks freely accessible for educators, students and academics affected by coronavirus lockdown

A range of essential textbooks from all disciplines will be freely available to support higher education institutions worldwide

London | Berlin, 02 April 2020

With the Coronavirus outbreak having an unprecedented impact on education, Springer Nature is launching a global program to support learning and teaching at higher education institutions worldwide. This will see institutions able to access for free more than 500 key textbooks across Springer Nature’s eBook subject collections. These books will be available via SpringerLink until at least the end of July.

Springer Nature has made thousands of research articles on the Coronavirus freely available to accommodate the need for access to essential research, and is providing guidance and support to librarians looking to enable remote access for their staff and students. This new initiative goes a step further and is aimed at further supporting learning and teaching by giving students, academics, and university staff access to essential Springer Nature textbooks.

Commenting, Niels Peter Thomas, Managing Director Springer Nature Books, said: “As the global impact of the crisis intensifies, remote access to educational resources has become essential. We want to support lecturers, teachers and students during this challenging period and hope that this initiative, which will see over 500 key textbooks available for free online, will go some way to help.”

This program is in addition to the host of initiatives Macmillan International Higher Education, Springer Nature’s education division, is undertaking to support academics and students with their teaching and learning in these challenging times. For MIHE titles, academics can request ebook samples where they already have print editions and can have open access to its course management systems for the books they use. MIHE is also working with regional providers such as VitalSource, Kortext, and RedShelf to ensure that in specific markets where students are separated from their print books, they have access to ebooks to help them to continue to study remotely. More information on these activities can be found here.