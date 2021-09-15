Sri Lanka’s Labour Market Amidst COVID-19: The Need for Targetted Interventions

(This is a republication of an original article written by IPS Director of Research, Dr Nisha Arunatilake. Access the original blog here)

Lockdowns and restricted mobility have devastated labour markets across the world. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the equivalent of 225 million jobs was wiped out globally due to employment and working hour losses in 2020 compared to 2019 (Q4). These working hour losses are four times higher than those experienced during the global financial crisis in 2009.

The COVID-19-instigated recession has affected the quantity and the quality of jobs, with increasing levels of informal types of work with lower remuneration. Restoration of labour markets is important to minimise damage to human development and increase aggregate demand, thereby boosting economic recovery. This blog discusses why it is important to have targetted policy interventions for reviving the labour market by illustrating that the impact of COVID-19 is different across occupations, industries and population groups.

COVID-19 and Sri Lanka’s Labour Market

Like in other countries, the pandemic has reduced employment levels and worsened employment conditions in Sri Lanka. According to quarterly Labour Force Survey data (LFS data) of the Department of Census and Statistics, from 2019 (Q4) to 2020 (Q4), employment levels reduced by 1.8% (or 150,209 jobs). This decrease is mainly due to contractions in the service and manufacturing sectors, and the private sector as a whole. This implies a deterioration of employment conditions as a large share (92%) of agriculture workers are informal workers who earn less compared to workers in the industry and services sectors. Further across different types of workers, employees are more likely to be covered by social security compared to the self-employed and the family workers.

The pandemic has increased the number of unemployed and those in inactivity during the Q4 2019 to Q4 2020 period, according to LFS data. The unemployment rate increased by 0.7%. Somewhat unexpectedly, the increase in the unemployment rate is high for males (by 0.9%) than for women (by 0.6%). The lower decrease in the unemployment rate for women is mostly due to more women choosing to be inactive rather than being unemployed. The unemployment rate has increased the most for youth and those with middle-level skills (i.e. those with O-levels and A-levels).

Impact Across Occupations and Industries

The effect of the pandemic on the labour market varies across occupations and industries. Frontline workers, such as healthcare workers and security personnel are most at risk of contracting the disease. As seen in the graph, the share of females in several frontline occupations (i.e., health professionals, health-related professionals, and care workers) was quite high, placing females in these occupations at a higher risk. Similarly, a higher share of males employed as protective service workers (i.e. policemen), street vendors and refuse workers are also at a higher risk.

Gender Distribution of Frontline Workers: