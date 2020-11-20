A Step Closer to Practical Solar Hydrogen Production via Elaborately Modified Hematite Photoanode

With the increasing pressure on global carbon emissions and climate change, it is urgent to develop cleaner energy alternatives instead of fossil fuels. Hydrogen is a clean fuel with zero carbon emission because it produces only harmless water when it combusts. However, a technology to produce so-called “green hydrogen” needs to be developed further for practical applications, which employs on water splitting using a renewable energy source. Solar hydrogen is such an ideal technology of producing hydrogen fuel from using sunlight, but in spite of intensive research worldwide in the last decades, the progress has been slow.

Professor Jae Sung Lee and his research team in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, in collaboration with scientists in Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP), China has recently reported a significant discovery that could bring solar hydrogen production a step closer to reality.

Electrolysis of water into hydrogen and oxygen can be realized but requires large amounts of electricity that is largely made by burning fossil fuels. Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting provides an environmentally benign and more sustainable route to hydrogen production. Hematite is considered an ideal candidate photoanode material for large-scale application of PEC water splitting because of its natural abundance, chemical robustness, and an ideal bandgap of 2.1 eV that allows a high solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency of 16.8 % (over 10% is a requirement for commercialization). Realizing the high performance of hematite corresponding to its promising potential remains a big challenge because of various limiting factors in its optoelectronic properties. Owing to these limitations, the reported performance of hematite photoanodes remains less than a half of their potential performance.