Stretchable and Colorless Freestanding Microwire Arrays for Transparent Solar Cells with Flexibility

As solar cells become more transparent, you may now add transparent panels of solar cells on windows of buildings and electronic devices to generate electricity. Furthermore, in adding flexibility to this, its product range will be even expanded to assure the future mobile applications for wearable devices.

A research team, led by Professor Kyoung Jin Choi in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at UNIST has introduced a flexible and transparent solar cell, using silicon microwire composites. The new solar cell takes a structure in which cylindrical silicon rods are embedded in a flexible and transparent polymer material. As the visible lights passes between polymer materials without silicon rods, it appears entirely transparent to the human eye. It is also designed to control the sunlight reflected from the silicon rods, thereby increasing efficiency.

When sunlight reaches Earth, the energy is absorbed, transmitted, or reflected. In the case of solar cells, they generate electricity when light is absorbed in their photoactive layers. Whereas, an object that appears to be transparent are when the visible light of solar radiation passes through it. Therefore, making silicon-based solar cells transparent will reduce the amount of solar radiation absorbed, which may actually result in decreasing their efficiency.