Submission open for Asia Research News 2022

Asia Research News Magazine 2022
Asia Research News features fascinating research from diverse voices. Our upcoming magazine will highlight your research with captivating articles written and visualized for a broad range of readers, produced by our professional team. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2022 edition.
-
Expertly written to engage
-
Beautifully designed to attract
-
Showcased to over 7 million readers
Plus
Individual PDFs available for each story
Stories optimized for readership on multiple platforms and devices
Your Institution and researcher profile linked to the story
Social media promotion in selected languages for local readership
Readership report will be available for each story
Submit by Oct. 31, 2021.
Stories will be published on a first come first served basis.
Submission Instructions:
Email Aya Kawanishi - a.kawanishi [at] researchsea.com for more information or more details here. Submissions must be received before October 31, 2021.