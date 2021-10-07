Submission open for Asia Research News 2022

Asia Research News Magazine 2022

Asia Research News features fascinating research from diverse voices. Our upcoming magazine will highlight your research with captivating articles written and visualized for a broad range of readers, produced by our professional team. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the 2022 edition.

Expertly written to engage

Beautifully designed to attract

Showcased to over 7 million readers



Plus

Individual PDFs available for each story

Stories optimized for readership on multiple platforms and devices

Your Institution and researcher profile linked to the story

Social media promotion in selected languages for local readership

Readership report will be available for each story





Submit by Oct. 31, 2021.

Stories will be published on a first come first served basis.