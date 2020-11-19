Successful Phase Engineering of TMDs via Molten‐Metal‐Assisted Intercalation

Researchers have developed a new technique to improve the catalytic performance of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), which have been regarded as the next-generation catalysts for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). The new synthetic method allows liquid metals to penetrate deep within the catalytic complex, and thus overcome the common issue of low conductivity that arise in current catalysts.

A research team, jointly led by Professors Hyesung Park, Guntae Kim, and Sang Kyu Kwak in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST, has introduced a facile and effective approach for synthesizing high phase‐purity 1T‐TMDs.

Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) are layered materials, in which each unit (MX2) is composed of a transition metal (M) layer, such as Molybdenum(Mo) and Tungsten(W) sandwiched between two chalcogen (X) atomic layers, such as Sulfur (S). Besides, due to their low price and high durability, TMDs have been extensively studied to replace Pt. However, the electrical conductivity, which is in correlation with catalytic performances, is reduced at room temperature.