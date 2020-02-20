Superb Water Splitting Activity of the Electrocatalyst Fe3Co(PO4)4 Designed with Computation Aid

There has been much interest in ‘hydrogen that breaks water molecules apart to generate electricity’ as an environmentally friendly energy to replace fossil fuels. At the same time, it is important to increase the efficiency of the water decomposition reaction to use less electricity, and inexpensive high-performance catalysts have been developed to help the important oxygen-generating reactions.

A research team, led by Distinguished Professor Kwang S. Kim in the School of Natural Sciences at UNIST has reported a phosphate-based electrocatalyst of Fe 3 Co(PO 4 ) 4 /reduced-graphene-oxide (rGO) (1) for OER, which is predicted to be highly active by density functional theory (DFT). The new catalyst is eye-catching, with a 25% performance improvement over commercially available expensive catalysts.

In the water decomposition reaction, hydrogen and oxygen producing reactions occur simultaneously. However, the oxygen generation reaction of the two is relatively slow to lower the efficiency of the overall water decomposition reaction. In order to overcome this problem, iridium oxide (IrO₂) and ruthenium oxide (RuO₂) are used as catalysts for oxygen generation reactions to increase the reaction rate, but they are less stable than excellent performance. In addition, expensive noble metals such as iridium and ruthenium have the limitation that the main components.

The team developed a new oxygen-generating catalyst that uses inexpensive materials and is highly efficient and stable. Sultan is a material in which iron (Fe), cobalt (Co) and phosphoric acid (P) are placed on a graphene oxide support designed by a UNIST chemistry research fellow. According to the research direction, Hamilan, a UNIST chemistry researcher, used a supercomputer to calculate materials of various compositions that iron and cobalt could combine with phosphoric acid.