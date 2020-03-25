Supercomputing resources available for COVID-19 research in Singapore - applications now open

Singapore's National Supercomputing Centre fast track access for researchers involved in COVID-19 research. Applications are open from now until 23 September 2020.
The resources available are
- ASPIRE 1, a petascale supercomputer which consists of 1,288 nodes of CPU and 128 accelerator nodeas with NVIDIA K40 GPUs.
- AI System which consists of 6 units of state of the art 8-GPU NVIDIA DGX-1 WITH V100 cards. This system is meant for projects that focus on AI research with particular novelty on scale and/or throughout breakthrough.
- 13PB of High Performance Storage
Resources provisioned have to be used up within one year from allocation. Projects under this scheme will be allocated a priority queue for their job submissions.
For more information, contact
[email protected] (for stakeholder organisations: A*STAR, NUS, NTU, SUTF, TCOMS and NEA)
[email protected] (for non stakeholder users)