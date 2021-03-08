Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Symposium 2021

A symposium bringing together researchers in Japan and Editor-in-Chief of Springer Nature to discuss how to achieve progress for the SDGs will take place online on March 26, 2021.

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021, 16:30 – 19:00 JST

Venue: Online (Zoom)

Organizers: Springer Nature, The University of Tokyo

Language: English (with simultaneous interpretation in Japanese)

Target: Researchers, policymakers, students, anyone interested in SDGs and science

Registration fee: Free

Keywords: SDGs, transdisciplinary science, sustainability science

Event URL: https://www.springernature.com/jp/campaign/20210326-E

The Source, a blog site which provides insight and discussion on publishing in the academic world: https://www.springernature.com/gp/researchers/the-source

Contact information:

Ayako Miyazaki

Springer Nature

Communications

TEL: +81 (0)3 4533-8204

E-mail: [email protected]