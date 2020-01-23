Tagging for metal alloys

Featured in Asia Research News 2020 Magazine

Materials scientists in Japan are developing a technique that recognizes and labels detailed microscopic structures inside welded steel, much like some applications tag friends in your photos. The approach could help accelerate our understanding of metal properties, while also paving the way for designing new materials.

“Metallurgists are very interested in analysing material microstructures because they determine their properties,” says Dmitry Bulgarevich of Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS). “Most of the data for these studies comes from optical or electron microscopy imaging techniques that can produce an

overwhelming amount of information.”

A team of materials scientists from NIMS and the University of Tokyo explored the use of machine learning to rapidly analyse these large amounts of data.