Taiwan Innotech Expo

TIE is host by government. This Expo has various areas which include Taipei Invention Competition, Patent Commercial, Peripheral Service Area and Three Expo Park.

The Expo will also combine with various events, including international forums, seminars and 1-on-1 matching conferences. To integrate invention, innovation and investment, and boost the investment opportunities of technology trading, patent transfer and trademark authorization internationally.

Find out more at Expo website, https://www.inventaipei.com.tw/en_US/index.html

About Asia Research News Partnerships: Asia Research News partners with R&D conferences and events all over the world, helping raise awareness about the events and providing complimentary copies of Asia Research News magazine to delegates. Learn more about media partnerships or participating in the magazine.