Taiwan Innotech Expo

Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) is the biggest invention show in Asia, It will take place in Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020

TIE is host by government. This Expo has various areas which include Taipei Invention Competition, Patent Commercial, Peripheral Service Area and Three Expo Park.

The Expo will also combine with various events, including international forums, seminars and 1-on-1 matching conferences. To integrate invention, innovation and investment, and boost the investment opportunities of technology trading, patent transfer and trademark authorization internationally.

Find out more at Expo website, https://www.inventaipei.com.tw/en_US/index.html

 

 

From 24 Sep 2020
Until 26 Sep 2020
Add to Calendar
Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1
Taipei
Taiwan
Website: 
Expo website
News topics: 
Business
Innovation
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Engineering & Technology