TechInnovation 2021

TechInnovation, the leading technology brokerage event in Southeast Asia returns for its 10th edition from 28 to 30 September 2021. Presented by IPI, the event brings together international technology providers and enterprises to accelerate the commercialisation of emerging technologies, seed licensing opportunities and foster open innovation collaborations.

This year’s Techlnnovation will be a digital event running 24 hours over three days, where exhibitors and attendees across all time zones will be able to participate and network with each other virtually. Focusing on the theme of “A Sustainable & Resilient Future”, TechInnovation will showcase innovative technologies that seek to sustainably tap onto Earth’s resources, safeguard food production and secure citizens’ health.

Registration is now open. Please visit www.techinnovation.com.sg.