TechInnovation creates new business and technology partnership opportunities

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2019 – TechInnovation 2019 is held in conjunction with the inaugural Singapore FinTech Festival and the Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SFF x SWITCH) from 11 to 13 November at the Singapore Expo.

Organised by IPI, the premier technology-industry brokerage event is in its eighth year and continues to drive open innovation collaboration between technology seekers and providers in Singapore and around the world.

Together is Better – Enterprises Collaborate to Innovate

Thought leaders and industry experts will share emerging technology trends and open innovation best practices. Prof Ric Parker, Chairman of Singapore Aerospace Programme and former Chief Technology Officer of Roll-Royce will deliver his keynote presentation on Open Innovation: Tapping into Singapore's Research Ecosystem and join Dr Philip Bolton, Outside Innovation Director, RB; Albert Pozo, Chief Digital Officer, SATS in a discussion that looks into what The Future of Open Innovation will hold.

TechInnovation’s unique crowdsourcing segment will feature leading corporates such as Anugrah Argon Medica (Indonesia), Changi Airport Group (Singapore), Danone (France), Johnson & Johnson (USA) and RB (UK). They will share their innovation challenges with the international audience of SMEs, start-ups, researchers to co-create solutions. To date, 20 problem statements seeking solutions have been published – RB is seeking solutions to healthy aging and Johnson & Johnson is looking for technologies for early detection of infant/child diseases.

The event will also see 18 companies pitching their innovative solutions to technology seekers for collaboration. Over 150 enabling technologies available for commercialisation and licensing will be showcased. They include Institute of Technical Education’s integrated drone intelligent optical technology, and Australia’s national science agency CSIRO’s proprietary analytical platform which provides laboratory quality results in minutes for a range of applications such as food and beverage processing, clinical medicine and environmental monitoring.

“IPI is thrilled to be part of the inaugural SFF x SWITCH. Together with our partners, we have curated an exciting line-up of dynamic key opinion leaders, rising innovators and business opportunities that will catalyse open innovation and foster greater collaboration across boundaries,” said Wong Lup Wai, CEO, IPI.

UK-Singapore Innovation Seminar shines spotlight on 5G and AI

Making its debut is a special UK-Singapore innovation seminar co-hosted by the Department of International Trade (DIT), UK on 12 November. It will feature leading chief technology officers, scientists and industry stewards who will discuss the future of 5G communications and artificial intelligence – technologies that have the potential to truly revolutionise how the world works.

The speakers include Natalie Black, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific; Dr Mike Short, DIT Chief Scientific Advisor; Michael Ang, President of the Association of the Telecommunications Industry of Singapore; Paul Clark, Chief Technology Officer of Ocado; and Laurence Liew, AI Industry Innovation Director of AI Singapore.

26 UK companies specialising in fintech, lawtech and cutting-edge technologies will also be at the UK Pavilion and UK Innovation Hub. Innovative companies such as Unmanned Life will showcase its AI-driven 5G Autonomy-as-a-Service software platform and Optimiz will present its predictive cargo claims resolution solution designed for the logistics industry.

Design-Led Innovation for the Future

TechInnovation will also feature a new thematic track on Design-led Innovation on 13 November. Jointly curated with the DesignSingapore Council and the Textile and Fashion Federation Singapore, design thought leaders, practitioners and academia will share their insights on the importance of converging design, technology and engineering disciplines to spur innovation in experiences, products, services and urban solutions.

Emma Greer, Partner at international architect studio Carlo Ratti Associati will speak about Senseable Design: Putting Citizens at the Centre of Smart Cities and Dr Dan Widmaier, Co-founder and CEO of Bolt Threads and Tan Szue Hann, Managing Director of Miniwiz will share their visions to redefine sustainability in the panel Designing Threads of Sustainability from Nature-inspired Materials to Plain-old Trash.

“In a world increasingly dominated by automation and new technologies, it is critical to consider the possible meaningful “human” applications and implications of technology on our lives. How do we harness tech to create solutions that truly answer our needs and make our lives better? We believe the answer lies in a human centred design-led approach that seeks to understand the needs of people and ultimately how technology could shape desirable products, services and experiences for us all,” said Mark Wee, Executive Director, DesignSingapore Council.

TechExpert Clinics and Sessions Provided for Start-ups and SMEs

In addition to the TechInnovation stage conference, complimentary TechExpert Clinics conducted by technical experts from IPI’s TechExpert platform are open to start-ups and SMEs that are looking for technical advice to support their product development. There are also four TechExpert sharing sessions conducted by on topics ranging from design for manufacturing to functional food product development at the Innovation SG booth.

About TechInnovation

TechInnovation is a premier technology-industry matching event that is organised by IPI. TechInnovation brings together international technology providers and enterprises to explore technology commercialisation and initiate business collaboration through open innovation. It is a leading conference and exhibition in Singapore that focuses on the matching of industry’s needs to enabling technologies in info-communications & electronics, manufacturing, materials & chemicals, health & personal care, medtech, energy and environment from global sources. For more information, visit www.techinnovation.com.sg.

About IPI

IPI catalyses and enables enterprises to grow their businesses through technology and innovation. An affiliate of Enterprise Singapore, IPI promotes open innovation, and works with enterprises to source for technologies locally and abroad. In addition, it facilitates technology partnerships to bring new and innovative products and services to the market. Connected to a global network of technology partners, including the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), IPI is well-positioned to facilitate connections between technology seekers and providers, driving growth and innovation opportunities for Singapore enterprises. For more information, visit www.ipi-singapore.org.

