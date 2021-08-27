TECHINNOVATION Returns from 28 to 30 September 2021

27 August 2021, SINGAPORE— IPI’s flagship event, Techlnnovation returns for its 10th edition as a digital event which will run for 24 hours a day from 28 to 30 September 2021. It will enable exhibitors and attendees across all time zones to virtually participate and network with each other.

TechInnovation connects international technology providers and enterprises for the purpose of accelerating the commercialisation of emerging technologies, as well as to seed licensing opportunities and foster open innovation collaborations.

Attendees to TechInnovation will be able to:

Gain insight into the latest trends and best practices from industry leaders in technology, business and design

into the latest trends and best practices from industry leaders Discover innovative technologies available for commercialisation or co-development

available for commercialisation or co-development Consult with innovation advisors and tech experts who are industry veterans and domain experts

innovation advisors tech experts who are industry veterans and domain experts Explore new partnership opportunities with corporates crowdsourcing for new ideas and solutions through an open innovation platform

with corporates crowdsourcing for new ideas and solutions through an open innovation platform Connect 1-to-1 with potential collaborators through video meetings

This year TechInnovation will follow the theme of A Sustainable & Resilient Future.

“The world is facing new and emerging challenges, which range from how climate change is affecting city infrastructure, to the impact on our carbon footprint, food production, and health. These are the timely and important conversations we will be leading with at TechInnovation,” says Wong Lup Wai, CEO of IPI.

“The TechInnovation conference threads will promote discussion of sustainable technologies that will pave the way towards zero carbon and zero waste, building a more resilient food future and transforming the way we look at health and wellness post-pandemic.”

Sessions Focused on Innovations in Sustainability, Food and Healthcare

The conference sessions are led by the foremost industry thought leaders in technology and design-led innovation today. The programme includes presentations and panel discussions, followed by a series of thematic sessions.

Some of the featured speakers include:

Day 1, 28 September 2021: Green & Sustainable Future

Dr Doron Myersdorf, the CEO and Co-founder of StoreDot will kickstart the conference session with a presentation on Extreme Fast Charging – Securing a Sustainable Future of Clean Energy. The Israeli start-up develops batteries that can charge an electric vehicle (EV) in five minutes, solving EV range and charging anxiety issues.

Dr Andreas Hauser, Senior Vice President, SAP AppHaus Network will share how starting with empathy to users combined with a deep understanding of the problems and needs is key to making sustainable innovation a reality in Putting Humans at the Center of a Sustainable Future: The Role of Design to Save Our Planet.

Day 2, 29 September 2021: Sustainable Food & Nutrition

Alex Ward, Chief Operating Officer for Next Gen Foods, will talk about Alternative Proteins that Could Transform Our Diets and how the food tech start-up is addressing climate change and changing consumer demands with their plant-based chicken.

Yeo Pei Shan, Founder, Food Warrior will share about Ugly Food, Beautiful Outcomes, charting the beginnings of UglyFood as a university project, how design thinking has facilitated their understanding of the issue in the local context and shaped the business model of UglyFood, as well as her next sustainability initiative.

Day 3, 30 September 2021: Health & Wellness

Siow Ai Li, Managing Director, Siemens Healthineers will discuss AI in Clinical Decisions and Healthcare and how to tackle the challenges of transforming medical data into knowledge for better preventive solutions, more accurate diagnosis and tailored solutions that improve patient experience and health outcomes.

Quentin Soulet de Brugière, Co-founder & CEO, Dreem will intrigue the audience with his talk on Achieving Breakthrough in Sleep Research through Collaboration in a time where uncertainties caused by COVID-19 has affected the quality of sleep and mental health.

Jerome Goh, Senior Director, Experience Consulting at EPAM Continuum will present on The Mindset to Reimagine Healthcare, focusing on the opportunities in health and wellness post-COVID and the tactics to capitalise on these opportunities.

EXHIBITION

The TechInnovation exhibition is a showcase of innovative technologies which demonstrate how the earth’s resources can be consumed sustainably, put to use for food production, and secure citizen health. This year, more than 150 international exhibitors will present 300 technologies.

To learn more about the plans for TechInnovation 2021, visit www.techinnovation.com.sg.



Notes to Editors

Interviews may be requested with Mr Wong Lup Wai, CEO of IPI and Dr Sze Tiam Lin, Head, Innovation and Technology to learn more about IPI and TechInnovation 2021 The latest event agenda can be found online here. Download logos here.



About IPI

IPI is an innovation catalyst that creates opportunities for enterprises to grow beyond boundaries. As a subsidiary of Enterprise Singapore, IPI accelerates the innovation process of enterprises through access to its global innovation ecosystem and advisory services. For more information, visit www.ipi-singapore.org.

About TechInnovation

TechInnovation is the leading technology brokerage event in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2012 by IPI, the event brings together international technology seekers and providers to accelerate the commercialisation of emerging technologies, seed licensing opportunities and foster open innovation collaborations. For more information, visit www.techinnovation.com.sg.

Media Contacts

Theodore Woon

Pinpoint PR

+65 9155 3507

[email protected]

Charlene Boh

IPI

+65 9767 7792

[email protected]