Technology breakthrough: doubling the charging-recharging cycle of lithium batteries

The research team was co-led by Dr Liu Qi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics (PHY) at CityU, together with scientists from Nanjing University of Science and Technology (NUST), and the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOPCAS). Their findings have been published in the scientific journal Nature Sustainability, titled “LiMnO 2 cathode stabilized by interfacial orbital ordering for sustainable lithium-ion batteries”.

Technology bottleneck of manganese-based cathode materials: low capacity retention

Lithium-ion batteries are now widely used in cell phones and electric cars. Most of the cathode materials contain cobalt and nickel, which are both not abundant and create pollution to the environment in the exploitation process. Therefore, scientists are searching for alternative cathode materials, for example, manganese (Mn).

Among the leading manganese-based candidates, LiMnO 2 is cost-effective, more environmentally friendly with larger theoretical capacity. However, it suffers from poor stability during the charging-recharging cycle. Breaking of grains, rapid structural degradation and serious dissolution of manganese may happen. Severe capacity decay upon cycling is resulted and therefore shortens its durability, hindering the application of LiMnO 2 in the commercialised lithium-ion batteries.

Jahn-Teller distortion needs to be suppressed

Dr Liu, an expert in developing cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries, pointed out that the structural instability of manganese-based materials is mainly caused by the Jahn-Teller distortion in their atomic structure. Upon discharging, the Mn-O bond in LiMnO 2 will be elongated, which is called Jahn-Teller distortion. Since there is a long-range collinear orbital ordering of the electron orbits of the Mn3+ ions without disturbance, a strong cooperative Jahn–Teller distortion is resulted. Their atomic structures are easily distorted.

Dr Liu and his team tackled the problem by applying interfacial engineering in the atomic structure, which disturbs the long-range collinear orbital ordering and suppresses a large scale of Jahn–Teller distortion.