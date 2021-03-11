Ten Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami: Insights and Perspectives

On March 11, 2011, the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami (GEJET) struck the Tohoku region, destroying towns and livelihoods, especially along the coast. Some 20,000 people lost their lives, while many others were swept away and never found.

In the decade since, tremendous recovery efforts have been made with great worldwide support. What did we learn from these experiences? What lessons should we pass on to the next generation? How can we reduce the impact and damage caused by such natural disasters in the future?

Over two sessions of this webinar series, experts will share their insights and research findings related to the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami, and explore strategies for future risk reduction, so that tragedy on such a large scale does not happen again.

Both sessions will be held online, and open to anyone who's interested. Please register at the event's homepage here.

Message to the Future: Learning from Research and Practice

Date: March 12, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m

Venue: Online, registration is required

Speakers:

Fumihiko Imamura

Director, International Research Institute of Disaster Science (IRIDeS), Tohoku University

Andrew Gordon

Professor, Harvard University

Kanako Iuchi

Associate Professor, IRIDeS, Tohoku University

Shunichi Koshimura

Professor, IRIDeS, Tohoku University

Recovery Lessons: Multi-stakeholder Perspectives

Date: March 19, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Venue: Online, registration is required.

Speakers:

Animesh Kumar

OIC & Deputy Chief of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

Rajib Shaw

Professor, Graduate School of Media and Governance, Keio University

Anders Karlsson

Vice President, Global Strategic Networks, Elsevier

Suvendrini Kakuchi

Journalist and Author

Takeshi Komino

General Secretary, CWS Japan

Moderator:

Takako Izumi

Associate Professor, IRIDeS, Tohoku University

Director of APRU Multi-hazards Program