TonEBP Promotes Metabolic Diseases … “From Basic Research to New Drug Development”

“This paper summarizes the nine years of my research that has been underway since joining UNIST. It starts with a study on the role of TonEBP* protein and clarifies its connection with metabolic diseases. We hope these achievements will lead to cures for such diseases.” *TonEBP (Tonicity-responsive Enhancer-Binding Protein)

Professor Hyug Moo Kwon in the School of Life Sciences at UNIST has recently published a review paper at Nature Review Nephrology, the world’s renowned journal in the field of Nephrology. This paper, published on March 10, summarizes the research results of the TonEBP protein, known to promote metabolic diseases.

TonEBP, which was first discovered by Professor Kwon 20 years ago, is said to be a protein that detects hypertonic stress in the kidney, and thus causes transcriptional activation in response to hypertonicity. In particular, this contributes to the regulation of urine and induces inflammation to fight off infections, caused by virus or bacteria.