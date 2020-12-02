Traces the origin of an antibiotic resistance gene in the hope of blocking its transmission

The research team was led by Professor Chen Sheng, Associate Dean (Research) of Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences (JCC) as well as Professor of Veterinary Bacteriology at CityU, together with experts from mainland China. Their findings were published in the scientific journal Nature Communications, titled “Epidemiological and phylogenetic analysis reveals Flavobacteriaceae as potential ancestral source of tigecycline resistance gene tet(X)”.

Antibiotic resistance: a global threat

Antibiotic resistance has already been listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as “one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today”. Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. However, the overuse of them has led to the evolution of bacteria that exhibit antibiotic resistance. As a result, related infections have become difficult to be treated and can eventually prolong the hospitalisation period and increase the death rate.

Even worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the issue. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, pointed out in June 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased use of antibiotics, which will lead to higher bacterial resistance rates.

Professor Chen explained one of the reasons: frontline doctors would prescribe antibiotics to COVID-19 patients to prevent other infections, therefore the use of antibiotics would increase. He pointed out that doctors’ prescriptions usually start with the most commonly used first-line antibiotics. If the treatment failed, then doctors would use the stronger second-line drugs. However, in many places around the world, first-line antibiotics have already failed to treat infections, even second or third-line antibiotics are not effective anymore. Doctors are facing a difficult situation of having no effective antibiotics to prescribe.