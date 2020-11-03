Tunable SIM: Observation at Varying Spatiotemporal Resolutions Cross the FOV

The research team solved this problem by selectively controlling the amplitude of light according to the characteristics of the area to be photographed. Through this, it succeeded in obtaining the flow of the fluid (liquid) culturing cancer cells and the microscopic changes caused by it at the same time at ultra-high resolution. The area of the fluid that needs to capture a short moment is irradiated with an amplitude pattern with high temporal resolution, and the part of the cell that needs a clearer image is irradiated with an amplitude pattern with ultra-high resolution (spatial resolution). It was possible to observe a fast moving object at normal resolution or to observe a region with a fine structure at super high resolution, but it is the first time to measure it simultaneously on one screen.

In addition, this study is based on an optical system that controls the amplitude of light at a high speed (frequency) of 10 kHz or more in one space, so it is possible to implement an ultra-high-speed photographing system by applying this. In the case of an ultra-high-speed shooting system that captures the motion of an object in’slow motion’, the shooting time is determined according to the frequency of the shooting speed and the size of the built-in memory. When this system is applied, the shooting time is longer compared to the existing ultra-high-speed shooting.