Two CUHK Engineering Professors Elected IEEE Fellows 2020

Prof. Guoliang Xing

Prof. Guoliang Xing received the PhD degree in Computer Science from Washington University in St. Louis, USA, in 2006. He was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at Michigan State University before joining CUHK. Prof. Xing is well known for his work in Embedded AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), Information Security and Wireless Networks. He is currently leading several large research projects on smart cities and smart health. In the past decade, Prof. Xing has led the development and field deployment of several large-scale systems for volcano and earthquake monitoring, data center thermal and power management, and aquatic robotic sensor networks. Along with the applications, he has published more than 150 scientific papers and received more than 9,000 citations.

Prof. Xing has received a number of awards and recognitions, including the Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the US National Science Foundation in 2010, the Withrow Distinguished Scholar Award from Michigan State University in 2014, the Best Paper Award from the ACM/IEEE Conference on Information Processing in Sensor Networks (IPSN) in 2013, the Best Paper Award from the IEEE International Conference on Network Protocols (ICNP) in 2010, and the Best Mobile Application award from the Annual International Conference on Mobile Computing and Networking (MobiCom) from 2013 to 2015.

Prof. Angela Yingjun Zhang

Prof. Angela Yingjun Zhang is a wireless communication expert focusing on resource allocation in wireless communications and the smart power grid. Before joining CUHK in 2005, she received her PhD degree from the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Radio resource allocation is a crucial function in 4G and 5G cellular wireless networks. Efficient resource allocation algorithms can achieve orders of magnitude improvement in system spectrum and power efficiency. Radio resource allocation is typically formulated as optimization problems that are parameterised by system data including the network conditions, wireless channel conditions, user behaviours and locations. Prof. Zhang is well recognised for her fundamental contributions in developing monotonic optimization and stochastic optimization mechanisms for resource allocation in Orthogonal Frequency Devision Multiplexing (OFDM), Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), and heterogeneous cellular systems.

The profound impact of Prof. Zhang’s work has been recognized by the 2011 IEEE Marconi Price Paper Award in Wireless Communications, 2014 IEEE Communication Society Asia Pacific Board Outstanding Paper Award, and 2013 IEEE SmartgridComm Best Paper Award. As the only winner in Engineering Science, Prof. Zhang received the Hong Kong Young Scientist Award in 2006.

About IEEE

The IEEE is the world's largest professional organisation dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity, with more than 430,000 members in over 160 countries. IEEE Fellow is the highest grade of membership and is recognised by the technical community as a prestigious honour and an important career achievement.