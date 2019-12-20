Two CUHK Scholars from the Faculty of Medicine Receive Croucher Senior Medical Research Fellowships

Establishing Precision Medicine in Diabetes through Genetic Studies

Diabetes is a common disease affecting more than 10% of the population, though the risk of complications affecting different organs in the body can vary considerably in patients.

Professor Ronald Ching Wan MA, who joined CUHK in 2008, is a specialist in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. He has been carrying out research on the subject of diabetes and its complications for nearly two decades. His research focuses on improving our understanding of the epidemiology of diabetes and diabetes-related complications, and translating these to improve diabetes care. His laboratory has utilised several large cohorts, including the Hong Kong Diabetes Register, to identify genetic and other novel biomarkers associated with type 2 diabetes and its complications. His group highlighted the heterogeneity in risk of progression of diabetic kidney disease in Kidney International last year, and are currently conducting one of the largest genetic studies in diabetic kidney disease to improve the prediction of diabetic kidney disease in the Chinese population, and to identify ways for better diagnosis and treatment.

With support from the Croucher Foundation, Professor MA aims to make use of the large multi-omic and clinical dataset generated, as well as the availability of a large prospective cohort for independent validation, to develop clinical tools including polygenic risk scores, for the prediction of diabetes complications and outcome. He will also be developing algorithms for patient stratification and treatment selection in diabetes. The overarching aim of his project is to enable patients with diabetes to receive treatment that is better tailored to their needs and thereby bring about better outcomes for them.

Professor MA has published over 280 research articles in international peer-reviewed journals and received several awards, including the Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award, Hong Kong, and the Albert Renold Fellowship from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. He remarked, “I am most grateful to the Croucher Foundation for this prestigious fellowship and the support towards my research, which I hope can bring improved care for people with diabetes.”