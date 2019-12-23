Two CUHK Scholars Named World’s “Top 20 Translational Researchers” Professor Dennis Lo Receiving the Honour for the Third Consecutive Year

For the professors’ work on fetal diagnostics, Nature Biotechnology highlighted their work on the development of new class of prenatal diagnostic markers that are based on DNA methylation. DNA methylation refers to a type of biochemical change of DNA that allows one to trace the tissue of origin of a DNA molecule. Such tracing would help one identify if a DNA molecule is coming from the fetus or the mother.

Based on the above achievements, Professor Lo and Professor Chiu have been listed in the “Top 20 Translational Researchers” recently by the authoritative scientific journal Nature Biotechnology, and this is the third time that Professor Lo has received the honour. Other named scholars include translational researchers from renowned institutions in the US, Germany, Belgium and Macau, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

Their Works Put Hong Kong on the World Map of Outstanding Translational Researchers

Professor Dennis LO felt most honoured for being named the third time and said, “Being named a top translational researcher three years in a row is a tremendous recognition and encouragement to me and my team from Nature Biotechnology. Non-invasive prenatal diagnostic testing has already become a regular practice in clinics and we look forward to seeing the use of plasma DNA screening for cancer becoming popular and benefiting more in need. We want to show that Hong Kong’s scientific research and technology can make a difference to the global medical community, pregnant women and cancer patients.”

Professor Rossa CHIU said, “Nature Biotechnology is a prestigious international journal and I am very grateful to be selected as one of the top translational researchers. Starting off from developing a non-invasive prenatal test for Down syndrome, to applying the technology onto cancer screening for early diagnosis, our team hopes that the technology can be further applied to other areas and benefit more patients.”