Two Young Scientists Selected for 'Se Jong Science Fellowship' by Ministry of Science and ICT

□ DGIST announced that Research Professor Kyung Ah Han of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and postdoctoral researcher Heejin Lim of the Department of New Biology were selected for the Se Jong Science Fellowship Program supported by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Research Foundation of Korea(NRF).

□ The Se Jong Science Fellowship is a system that supports young scientists, such as post-doctorate researchers, so they can focus on their studies. The selected researchers can carry out independent research with the funding of approximately 130 million KRW per year for up to five years.

□ Research Professor Kyung Ah Han of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, who was selected for the program, will conduct research on the topic, ‘Study on Presynaptic Differentiation Mechanism by Tyrosine Kinase Signaling and Behavioral Development’. Her research is on investigating the action mechanism of synaptic adhesion molecules with Tyrosine phosphorylation to understand the behavioral regulation mechanism of mice.

□ “It will be possible to provide important clues on the targets that require treatment for curing related synaptic brain diseases through both systematic identification of the basic principle involved with synapse formation and the possibility of the universal application of the principle on various areas of the brain,” said Prof. Han. She also added, “I’m willing to investigate the mechanism on how synapse forms and develops on the molecular level for the clarification of the development of synaptic brain diseases.”

□ Postdoctoral Researcher Heejin Lim of the Department of New Biology was selected for the topic, ‘Study on Tumour Microenvironment through the Development of Single Cell Membrane Multi-Omics Analysis Technique.’ The research is about developing a single cell membrane protein/membrane lipid simultaneous analysis method using High Resolution Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS) that analyzes the membrane bio-molecules of single cells. The final goal is to develop a technology that predicts the drug reaction for lung cancer.

□ Dr. Lim said, “The new technology to be developed through the current study will help us understand the interrelation between tumor heterogeneity and anticancer drug resistance, as well as the mechanism involved with anticancer drug in acquiring resistance and will set an important cornerstone for designing targeted anticancer treatment as well as for predicting the prognosis of cancer patients.”