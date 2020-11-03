Ultrasensitive Plasmon-Free Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

An innovative signal detection system that can detect infinitesimal molecules by amplifying molecular fingerprints has been developed. This has attracted much attention as a technology that can be used for the detection of pesticides and nuclear waste, as well as for bacterial identification, genetic diagnosis and immunological labeling.

A research team, led by Professor Hyesung Park in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has unveiled 2D material-based ultrasensitive surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) sensor by synthesizing uniform large-area ReO x S y thin films via solution-phase deposition without post-treatments and demonstrate a graphene/ReO x S y vertical heterostructure as an ultrasensitive SERS platform.

The molecules inside the material respond to light from the outside, and thus generate a new optical signal, Raman spectrum. Because such signal varies greatly depending on the substance, analyzing them allows you to better detect or characterize a target substance. However, the strength of the Raman signal is weak, and thus must be amplified using a sensor before analyzing. Normally, a sensor is placed under the material to be detected and the laser is split to amplify the Raman signal by the interaction of the sensor with the material. The major contribution to Raman signal amplification is associated with electromagnetic (EM) and chemical (CM) enhancements. EM has high sensitivity, which is advantageous for the detection of low concentrations, but is less stable, while CM exhibits high stability and low sensitivity.