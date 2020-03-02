Are you looking for Business Ideas?

Universiti Malaya startups are in search of business co-founders. Hear UM Startups pitch. 15-20 UM researched products and technologies as startups. Find the right UM startup partner for your next business during UM Startup Co-Founder Search Day 9th March 2020

The event is a precursor to UM Deep Tech (UMDT) Accelerator Programme 2020. Startups successfully selected for UMDT Accelerator Programme will be entitled to:

* RM 50k market validation grant (T&C applies)

* Be a part of a structured and guided UMDT Accelerator Programme that builds entrepreneurship skills

* Equity participation with chosen startups

* Demo Day Pitch in front of VCs, Angel Investors, Funders and Grant Agencies after the UMDT Accelerator Programme

Go here to know more about UMDT Accelerator Programme https://umcic.um.edu.my/umdt

Go here for intro on the Startup Ideas

https://umcic.um.edu.my/umdt-project-ideas-2020.html

Join us and register here for UM Startup Co-Founder Search Day

