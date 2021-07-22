UN-endorsed CityU project on monitoring global estuaries

It is the only proposal from Hong Kong endorsed by the UN in this first round of application.

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO announced on "World Oceans Day" on 8 June 2021 that after rigorously reviewing 250 proposals submitted by more than 50 countries or regions around the world, only 66 proposals were selected as “Ocean Decade Actions” under the "UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030)”. The project initiated by CityU is the only endorsed proposal from Hong Kong and one of two endorsed “Ocean Decade Actions” from China.

Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee, Director of SKLMP and Chair Professor of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry at CityU said, “As the population grows in coastal areas, global estuaries are facing unprecedented challenges associated with water pollution. CityU will establish a global monitoring network with partners from all over the world to collect samples and conduct experiments to identify pollution hotspots and priority contaminants in order to recommend and promote the best strategies to create cleaner estuaries.”