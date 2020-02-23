Undulatory Topographical Waves for Flow-induced Foulant Sweeping

The stingray, which spends much of their time partially buried on the ocean floor, uses its paired pectoral fins to stabilize their movement through the water and sweep away sandy foreign particles from its surface. A research team, affiliated with UNIST has drawn inspiration from such natural processes to create innovative solutions to prevent the adhesion of contaminants to device surfaces.

Professor Hoon Eui Jeong in the School of Mechanical Aerospace and Nuclear Engineering at UNIST, in collaboration with Professor Sang Joon Lee from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), have developed a new biomimetic ‘moving’ surface, inspired from the biomachanics of the pectoral fins of the Batoidea, using magnetoresponsive composite materials. They expect that the application of this will help remove or prevent biofouling by any number of organisms on wetted surfaces, including medical devices and ship hulls.

Biological inspiration for antifouling strategies has directed researchers into looking at a wide range of natural systems, such as seaweed and the wings of cicada. The existing biomimetic technologies mimic natural chemical defense mechanisms, employed by living organisms to prevent fouling organisms from attaching to their surfaces. However, as the surface wears out, this leads to changes in the surface composition, thus losing its features. To solve this issue, researchers have come up with techniques that utilize repeatable changes in the shape of wrinkles, yet this was mostly focused on issues related to the removal of adhering microbes, thus limits initial foulant attachment.