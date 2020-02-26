UNIST and JDC Sign MoU for Research Collaboration

Under this partnership, both organizations have pledged mutual cooperation for the development of marine-friendly energy and resource technologies, aimed at promoting the value of Jeju Island’s clean ocean. The two sides also agreed to expand technological cooperation in developing, distributing, and commercializing seawater resource technologies.

UNIST and JDC will be promoting the demonstration and dissemination projects for seawater battery-based small marine equipment that can be commercialized in a relatively short period of time. Life-saving vests and fishing gear-type GPS buoys, capable of sending out rescue signals or guiding mariners at sea after contact with seawater, are top priority applications.

“Jeju Island has an environment that can lead the application of seawater resources technologies, as it is surrounded by the sea on the four sides,” says Director Youngsik Kim of Seawater Resources Technology Research Center at UNIST. “With the advancement of seawater battery technology, we plan to establish a mid-to-long term commercialization project for the Jeju Island.”