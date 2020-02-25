UNIST Empowers Local Startup Ecosystem, Together with Ulsan!

On January 4, Cheol-ho Song, the Mayor of Ulsan, visited the startup facilities of UNIST, and thus offered words of encouragement to young entrepreneurs who lead the way to the future.

During his visit, Mayor Song also took a tour of UNISPARK, the on-campus innovation hub for student entrepreneurs, which included on-site visits to startups founded by UNIST students. Following a brief introduction to the current status of UNIST-based startups, the Startup Support Team introduced Class 101, a representative student startup company of UNIST.

This was followed by signing his signature on Hope Wall, a board that allows students to share their business ideas and information. He, then, moved to Engineering Building 110 and visited UNIST-based faculty startups, including Clinomics Inc., RecensMedical Inc., as well as Helixco Inc.