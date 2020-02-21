UNIST Postpones Spring Semester Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

UNIST has decided to postpone the start of the Spring 2020 Semester, as part of the national efforts to control the spread of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As a result, the start of spring semester will be delayed by two weeks, starting from Monday, March 2, for both undergraduate and graduate courses.

In this regard, the UNIST Infectious Disease Control Committee strongly advises international students, especially those with travel history to the affected countries to come back to South Korea before Monday, March 2, 2020. In addition, for those students who do not have residence in Korea are permitted to occupy their residence hall rooms earlier than the scheduled check-in, so that they can comply with the government’s self-quarantine orders.

Any changes to the school schedule due to delays will be reestablished through decision-making by the relevant committee.

“The decision to delay the new semester for two weeks comes amid mounting concerns over the spread of coronavirus on our campus,” says President Yong Hoon Lee. “I would like to thank you all in advance for your kind cooperation and assistance in UNIST’s efforts to prevent any infections potentially spreading.”