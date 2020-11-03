UNIST Recognized for Design Excellence at iF Design Award 2020

From everyday communication to work and leisure activities, smartphones have become an indispensable part of modern society. The ubiquitous role of smartphones seems likely to increase, as people become ever more dependent on mobile devices. The School of Design and Human Engineering at UNIST has recently unveiled new design projects that would bring smart world on your hands.

The designs of the digital voiding diary app, known as PRIVY and the app-aided exhibition service, entitled HIBI have recently been recognized for their design excellence at the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020. These were acknowledged in the communication design category for providing compelling online experiences and conveniences in both areas of healthcare and exhibition services, respectively.

■ Accelerating the Journey to Smart Healthcare with Smart Voiding Diary!

PRIVY is a diagnostic mobile application that assists people in quickly monitoring their urinary health via smartphones, without the need for urine specimen cups or test strips.

The design has been jointly proposed by the SSID Design Lab and the Healthcare Lab at UNIST. The two groups consist of Professor Hwang Kim (Graduate School of Creative Design Engineering), Professor Dooyoung Jung (School of Design and Human Engineering), Dokyung Kim, Jiyoung Lee, and Hyojeong Jin. The team utilized the AI-enabled urinary monitoring technology from Soundable Health Inc. for designing their diagnostic mobile application, as well as providing UX and UI dashboard designs for medical professionals.