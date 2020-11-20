UNIST Reveals the Whole Genome Sequences of Whale Sharks

A recent study, affiliated with the Korean Genomics Industrialization and Commercialization Center (KOGIC) at UNIST has presented the whole-genome sequence and analyses of the endangered whale shark (Rhincodon typus), the largest extant fish on Earth. The findings of this research are expected to help researchers unravel the secrets to human longevity and aging.

Through joint research with Harvard University, Seoul National University, Jeju National University, and Clinomix Co., Ltd., the research team at KOGIC has sequenced, assembled, and analyzed the genome of the endangered whale shark, and thus reported their study in the journal PNAS. Their findings show that a strong correlation exists between gene length and lifespan. To better understand how genomic traits correlate with physiological and ecological parameters, such as body weight, lifespan, temperature, and metabolic rate, the research team compared the whole genomes of 84 other species ranging from yeast to humans to the whale shark reference genome, which was generated based on DNA samples provided by the Hanwha Aquarium, Jeju, S. Korea. The research team also found that introns are longer in the shark genomes than in most other species. Introns are the parts of the gene sequence that are not expressed in the protein, but rather they are related to basal metabolic rate (BMR), which contributes to species longevity.

On average, whale sharks can grow to a length of 20 meters and weigh up to 42 tons. Besides, they also have an incredibly long lifespan. The estimated lifespan of whale sharks ranges from 70 to 100 years. It has been known that large species live longer because they are better at retaining heat for longer periods of time. However, the exact mechanisms underlying the longevity of whale sharks has not been identified.