UNIST Shines in Field of Scientific Research!

■ Professor Sung Yeon Jang Selected Among 2019 Top 10 Contributors to the Promotion of Basic Research.

Sung Yeon Jang, Professor in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been honored to be recently recognized by Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) with the Minister’s Commendation on February 12, 2020. Consequently, he has been selected among ten outstanding researchers recognized for their exceptional research contributions to the promotion of basic research.

This award has been bestowed to Professor Jang in recognition of his exceptional research performance in the field of ICT-based technology convergence. In particular, he was recognized for publishing his latest work on identification of organic monomolecular thermal conductivity in Nature, and thus publicizing it effectively. In addition, he has been continuously presenting excellent research through the development of full-color perovskite solar cells using nano-filters and the development of quantum dot and organic hybrid tandem solar cells.

“The role of basic research to create new knowledge and nurture creative manpower is becoming more and more important, and thus we ask for your continued efforts in basic research in various fields,” says Minister Kiyoung Choi of MSIT. “In turn, I will create successful research environment.”